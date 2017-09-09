Electric Daisy Carnival to avoid summer heat, moves to May

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas' scorching summer heat might have proven to be a little too much for Electric Daisy Carnival attendees.

Organizers of the largest music festival in North America this week announced the three-day event will take place in May starting next year, allowing attendees to party amid milder temperatures and take advantage of new camping options. The change comes after this year's festival saw triple-digit temperatures and an increase in calls for medical attention.

"We strive to make every year better than the last, and after a lot of brainstorming and feedback from our community, we have decided to move next year's festival to May 18, 19 and 20," Insomniac Events CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a statement. "This way we can enjoy cooler weather, the gates can open earlier, and we can hold a very special opening ceremony each day. ..."

The annual event features carnival rides, pyrotechnics and nonstop electronic music on several stages. More than 230 musicians performed this year, including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Jauz, Marshmello, Tiesto and Martin Garrix.

High temperatures are common at the festival, which draws about 135,000 ticket-holders per night to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In late June, average high temperatures are usually in the 100s, and a heat wave can bring them past 110 degrees. In contrast, temperatures in late May are milder with highs around 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 1,100 people sought medical help during the event this year, which took place as the first heat wave of the year moved through the area. Neither organizers nor police disclosed the reasons why people sought treatment. Far fewer medical calls were reported during the 2016 edition, when temperatures remained in the 90s.

One person has died at the venue in each of the past two years, with drug intoxication and high heat being listed as factors in their deaths.

The festival's new camping options include air-conditioned tents with artificial grass and beds, fully set up recreational vehicles and hook-ups for recreational vehicles.

Early-bird rates for three-day general admission passes start at $325 and VIP tickets at $699.