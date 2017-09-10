Casino promotions: Sept. 10-16

SOUTH POINT

$600,000 September Money Madness

Date: September

Information: The floor-wide Super Progressive Cash Bonus will begin at $10,000 and hit before it reaches $25,000. When it does, all active carded slot players will win $25 in play. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a Free Play Progressive Bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. All free play is valid for seven days.

•••

Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway

Date: September

Information: South Point Poker Room will host a Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway during select games. During every Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game and a selected Sunday game at 1:15 p.m., players will be randomly selected every time there is a score for the chance to win prizes.

•••

PLAZA

Milkshake Mondays

Date: Mondays in September

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn 100 slot points to receive a milkshake.

•••

Bagel and Coffee — Senior Sundays

Date: Sundays in September

Information: For players older than 50. Earn 100 slot points to receive a bagel and a cup of coffee.

•••

WESTGATE

$40,000 Gift-A-Palooza

Date: September

Information: Earn 150 slot points and receive a scratch card. Prizes include slot play, gifts and more.

•••

EL CORTEZ

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.

•••

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Saturdays in September

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

•••

Play and Pour

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a bottle of wine, liquor or a six-pack of beer.

•••

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Sept. 3, the gift is a football snack dispenser. On Sept. 10, the gift is a golf towel. On Sept. 17, the gift is a six pack of Tecate. On Sept. 24, the gift is a lint wand.

•••

RAMPART CASINO

$150,000 Drive Away In Luxury Mercedes giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: Weekly drawings to qualify for grand prize are at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for one entry; earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Grand prize drawings are at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30.

•••

$50,000 Whole Lotta Loot Table Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $5,000.

•••

Liquor giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to participate. On Sept. 11, receive a bottle of Bacardi Rum. On Sept. 18, receive a bottle of Sauza Tequila.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.

•••

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Pick the Pros

Date: Ongoing

Information: No fee to participate in football contest, loyalty card required.

*Valid at all Boyd properties.

•••

Six-pack Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a six pack. Receive Bud or Bud Light on Sept. 21. Receive Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Sept. 14 and 28.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

•••

ALIANTE CASINO

$275,000 Mustangs and Moolah Swipe and Win

Date: Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 27

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to play.

•••

Mustangs and Moolah drawings

Date: Sept. 16, 23 and 30

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Win a new Ford Mustang. Earn 10 points to participate in drawing.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

•••

Home Improvement giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to participate. Gifts include tools, hoses, solar lights and more.

•••

Football squares

Date: Thursdays and Sundays

Information: Squares available to players at table games.

•••

CANNERY*

End of Summer Cash Bash

Date: September

Information: Earn five same-day base points for the first swipe and 150 same-day base points for a second and third swipe. Instant prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits.

*Both locations

•••

Cash Bash drawings

Date: Saturdays

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn a drawing entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.

*Both locations

•••

Football Frenzy kiosk game

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.

*Craig Road location

•••

Fidget spinner giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a fidget spinner with up to $500 in slot play or cash.

*Craig Road location

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points or 48 points on table games to receive a gift. Selections include a mug set, soup bowl set, salad plate set and dinner place set.

*Boulder Highway location

•••

$2,700 Bonus Bet Cash Drawings

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Receive entries for select bets made at table games. Win up to $50 in play or $200.

*Boulder Highway location

•••

GOLD COAST

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. Selections include a Kenneth Cole wallet, iHip Drips speaker, Steve Madden sunglasses, Steve Madden scarf and an umbrella.

•••

ORLEANS

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in September

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

•••

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in September

Time: 8, 9, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a $3,000 prize package.

•••

Ultimate X Video Poker Tournament

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in play. Earn 100 points for one entry and an additional 400 points for a second entry.

•••

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. Selections include a backpack, briefcase, rolling tote bag, garment bag and a duffel bag.

•••

SAM'S TOWN

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

•••

SUNCOAST

100 Winners a Weekend Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing slots or table games; receive 2x entries on Tuesdays. Win up to $1,000.

•••

Hidden Treasure kiosk game

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Win slot play, points, dining credits and more.

•••

Football squares

Date: Ongoing

Information: Poker players or players at table games can win up to $1,000 during football promotions.

•••

ELDORADO

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

•••

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

•••

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

•••

JOKERS WILD

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

•••

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

•••

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots.

•••

$765,000 Keys to Riches Drawings

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Five players will be called to the stage at each drawing. Win up to $15,000.

•••

Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.

•••

Mystery gift giveaway

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: See loyalty club for details.

•••

Coffee Series

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a gift.

•••

M RESORT

Kickoff for Cash giveaway

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 6 and 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing for every 250 points earned. Receive 10x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $100,000.

•••

Jackpot Celebration drawings

Date: Sept. 30

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Players who win a jackpot of $1,200 or more will receive a drawing entry. Top prize is $10,000. On Sept. 30, players must activate their entries between 4-10 p.m. by swiping their card at any casino kiosk. Preliminary drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 6-9:30 p.m., and during each drawing, five winners will receive $750 in slot play. Additionally, players who bring all their jackpot vouchers earned throughout September and win another jackpot on Sept. 30 will automatically earn $150 in slot play.

•••

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Zappos Gift Card giveaway

Date: Sundays and Mondays through Sept. 25

Information: Earn 500 base points to receive a $10 Zappos gift card.

•••

Patron giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 28

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points to receive a bottle of Patrón. Maximum of five bottles per day.

•••

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks based on tier level. Receive an additional pick by earning 250 base slot points or $25 in table theoretical on Wednesdays-Saturdays.

•••

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, the gift is a drink cup. On Sept. 20, the gift is a three-piece dusting set. On Sept. 27, the gift is a T-shirt.

•••

Gift card giveaway

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Accrue points to earn up to $110 in gift cards.

•••

Slot machine giveaway

Date: Sept. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets to be entered for a chance to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.

•••

STATION CASINOS*

$750,000 Gridiron Glory

Date: Ongoing

Information: Boarding Pass required; no fee to play.

*Valid at Station properties

•••

Wheel of Fortune Slots Big Time Bonus

Date: September

Information: Available on slot games. Jackpots start at $10,000 and must hit by $20,000. Each Station Casinos property will have a progress board posted so guests can see which property will hit next. When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot, and everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property wins slot play, up to $100.

*Valid at Station properties

•••

$1.777 Million Win Around Town Prize Game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in September

Information: Earn 10 points to play kiosk game.

*Valid at Station properties

•••

Spin City Cash Giveaway

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe card to receive 10 entries each day. Earn additional entries through play; earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $10,000.

*Valid at Station properties

•••

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.

•••

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

•••

FIESTA RANCHO

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

•••

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

•••

Pick a Beach kiosk game

Date: Fridays in September

Information: Earn five points to play kiosk game.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, it’s a bottle of Seagram’s Red Berry Vodka.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

•••

Punch It drawing

Date: Sept. 30

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $500. Earn 10x entries on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

•••

Cash & Free Slot Play Spin & Win

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $600.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

•••

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000 in play.

•••

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays and select Fridays in September

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 1,000 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 11, the gift is a portable grill. On Sept. 18, the gift is a ceramic serving tray.