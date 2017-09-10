Casino promotions: Sept. 10-16

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SOUTH POINT
$600,000 September Money Madness
Date: September
Information: The floor-wide Super Progressive Cash Bonus will begin at $10,000 and hit before it reaches $25,000. When it does, all active carded slot players will win $25 in play. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a Free Play Progressive Bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. All free play is valid for seven days.
•••
Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway
Date: September
Information: South Point Poker Room will host a Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway during select games. During every Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game and a selected Sunday game at 1:15 p.m., players will be randomly selected every time there is a score for the chance to win prizes.
•••
PLAZA
Milkshake Mondays
Date: Mondays in September
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn 100 slot points to receive a milkshake.
•••
Bagel and Coffee — Senior Sundays
Date: Sundays in September
Information: For players older than 50. Earn 100 slot points to receive a bagel and a cup of coffee.
•••
WESTGATE
$40,000 Gift-A-Palooza
Date: September
Information: Earn 150 slot points and receive a scratch card. Prizes include slot play, gifts and more.
•••
EL CORTEZ
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
•••
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.
•••
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Saturdays in September
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
•••
Play and Pour
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a bottle of wine, liquor or a six-pack of beer.
•••
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Sept. 3, the gift is a football snack dispenser. On Sept. 10, the gift is a golf towel. On Sept. 17, the gift is a six pack of Tecate. On Sept. 24, the gift is a lint wand.
•••
RAMPART CASINO
$150,000 Drive Away In Luxury Mercedes giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: Weekly drawings to qualify for grand prize are at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for one entry; earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Grand prize drawings are at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30.
•••
$50,000 Whole Lotta Loot Table Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $5,000.
•••
Liquor giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to participate. On Sept. 11, receive a bottle of Bacardi Rum. On Sept. 18, receive a bottle of Sauza Tequila.
•••
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.
•••
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Pick the Pros
Date: Ongoing
Information: No fee to participate in football contest, loyalty card required.
*Valid at all Boyd properties.
•••
Six-pack Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to receive a six pack. Receive Bud or Bud Light on Sept. 21. Receive Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Sept. 14 and 28.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
•••
ALIANTE CASINO
$275,000 Mustangs and Moolah Swipe and Win
Date: Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 27
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to play.
•••
Mustangs and Moolah drawings
Date: Sept. 16, 23 and 30
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Win a new Ford Mustang. Earn 10 points to participate in drawing.
•••
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Earn 10x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
•••
Home Improvement giveaway
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to participate. Gifts include tools, hoses, solar lights and more.
•••
Football squares
Date: Thursdays and Sundays
Information: Squares available to players at table games.
•••
CANNERY*
End of Summer Cash Bash
Date: September
Information: Earn five same-day base points for the first swipe and 150 same-day base points for a second and third swipe. Instant prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits.
*Both locations
•••
Cash Bash drawings
Date: Saturdays
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn a drawing entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.
*Both locations
•••
Football Frenzy kiosk game
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.
*Craig Road location
•••
Fidget spinner giveaway
Date: Thursdays in September
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a fidget spinner with up to $500 in slot play or cash.
*Craig Road location
•••
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in September
Information: Earn 400 same-day base points or 48 points on table games to receive a gift. Selections include a mug set, soup bowl set, salad plate set and dinner place set.
*Boulder Highway location
•••
$2,700 Bonus Bet Cash Drawings
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Receive entries for select bets made at table games. Win up to $50 in play or $200.
*Boulder Highway location
•••
GOLD COAST
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in September
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
•••
Gift giveaway
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. Selections include a Kenneth Cole wallet, iHip Drips speaker, Steve Madden sunglasses, Steve Madden scarf and an umbrella.
•••
ORLEANS
Lucky Monday Table Drawings
Date: Mondays in September
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
•••
Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament
Date: Wednesdays in September
Time: 8, 9, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a $3,000 prize package.
•••
Ultimate X Video Poker Tournament
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 in play. Earn 100 points for one entry and an additional 400 points for a second entry.
•••
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.
•••
Gift giveaway
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. Selections include a backpack, briefcase, rolling tote bag, garment bag and a duffel bag.
•••
SAM'S TOWN
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
•••
SUNCOAST
100 Winners a Weekend Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing slots or table games; receive 2x entries on Tuesdays. Win up to $1,000.
•••
Hidden Treasure kiosk game
Date: Tuesdays in September
Information: Win slot play, points, dining credits and more.
•••
Football squares
Date: Ongoing
Information: Poker players or players at table games can win up to $1,000 during football promotions.
•••
ELDORADO
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
•••
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
•••
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
•••
JOKERS WILD
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
•••
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
•••
SLS LAS VEGAS
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots.
•••
$765,000 Keys to Riches Drawings
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Five players will be called to the stage at each drawing. Win up to $15,000.
•••
Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.
•••
Mystery gift giveaway
Date: Sept. 19
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: See loyalty club for details.
•••
Coffee Series
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a gift.
•••
M RESORT
Kickoff for Cash giveaway
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 6 and 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing for every 250 points earned. Receive 10x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $100,000.
•••
Jackpot Celebration drawings
Date: Sept. 30
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Players who win a jackpot of $1,200 or more will receive a drawing entry. Top prize is $10,000. On Sept. 30, players must activate their entries between 4-10 p.m. by swiping their card at any casino kiosk. Preliminary drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 6-9:30 p.m., and during each drawing, five winners will receive $750 in slot play. Additionally, players who bring all their jackpot vouchers earned throughout September and win another jackpot on Sept. 30 will automatically earn $150 in slot play.
•••
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Zappos Gift Card giveaway
Date: Sundays and Mondays through Sept. 25
Information: Earn 500 base points to receive a $10 Zappos gift card.
•••
Patron giveaway
Date: Through Sept. 28
Information: Earn 500 same-day base points to receive a bottle of Patrón. Maximum of five bottles per day.
•••
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks based on tier level. Receive an additional pick by earning 250 base slot points or $25 in table theoretical on Wednesdays-Saturdays.
•••
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, the gift is a drink cup. On Sept. 20, the gift is a three-piece dusting set. On Sept. 27, the gift is a T-shirt.
•••
Gift card giveaway
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Accrue points to earn up to $110 in gift cards.
•••
Slot machine giveaway
Date: Sept. 30
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets to be entered for a chance to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.
•••
STATION CASINOS*
$750,000 Gridiron Glory
Date: Ongoing
Information: Boarding Pass required; no fee to play.
*Valid at Station properties
•••
Wheel of Fortune Slots Big Time Bonus
Date: September
Information: Available on slot games. Jackpots start at $10,000 and must hit by $20,000. Each Station Casinos property will have a progress board posted so guests can see which property will hit next. When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot, and everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property wins slot play, up to $100.
*Valid at Station properties
•••
$1.777 Million Win Around Town Prize Game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in September
Information: Earn 10 points to play kiosk game.
*Valid at Station properties
•••
Spin City Cash Giveaway
Date: Oct. 1
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe card to receive 10 entries each day. Earn additional entries through play; earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $10,000.
*Valid at Station properties
•••
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
•••
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
•••
FIESTA RANCHO
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
•••
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
•••
Pick a Beach kiosk game
Date: Fridays in September
Information: Earn five points to play kiosk game.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
•••
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, it’s a bottle of Seagram’s Red Berry Vodka.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
•••
Punch It drawing
Date: Sept. 30
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $500. Earn 10x entries on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
•••
Cash & Free Slot Play Spin & Win
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $600.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
•••
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000 in play.
•••
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays and select Fridays in September
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 1,000 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 11, the gift is a portable grill. On Sept. 18, the gift is a ceramic serving tray.
