EPA cuts will affect health

I have a family. I am always concerned for their health and well-being. I think that is the case for most of us.

When a family member has health issues like asthma or COPD, it slows us all down. We have to take time off from work to care for them and get them to doctors appointments. For people whose employers don’t cover sick pay, that cuts further into the household budget. For those without health insurance at all, it’s an even deeper cut. I think when that is multiplied by hundreds of thousands of people in our state that our larger economy suffers, too.

Clean air and water should be important to all of us, healthy or not. It should be a common right. What are our congressional delegates thinking when they don’t question the massive planned cuts to the EPA budget? It’s called the Environmental Protection Agency. A 31 percent cut renders it incapable of meeting that objective. We need to think smarter. Think of cour families, our health and the future we are leaving to generations to come.