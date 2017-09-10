Man gets 40-year sentence for machete attack on roommate

RENO — A 46-yeear-old Reno man faces up to four decades in prison after being sentenced for using a machete to hack his male roommate multiple times during a 2016 domestic dispute.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Celestin Glenn Tappin must serve at least 16 years before being eligible for parole.

Tappin was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison on convictions for attempted murder and other crimes.

Police found the 51-year-old roommate bleeding severely from numerous lacerations after Tappin's parents reported that he had appeared at their home intoxicated and talking about a killing at his home.

The office says DNA evidence for Tappin was found on the handle of a machete found near the victim and that the victim's DNA was found on the weapon's blade.