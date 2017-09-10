Recipe: Butter-poached lobster roll

Lobster doesn’t have to be intimidating for the home chef. Boiled, baked, steamed or grilled, there are a number of easy ways to bring lobster to the table. The lobster roll is one of the more accessible routes to impressing a lunch crowd, and most of the ingredients can be prepared well ahead of time.

FOR THE BUTTER-POACHED LOBSTER

Ingredients

• Six 6 oz lobster tails

• 3 lb salted butter

Method

1. Cut shell down the center, not through the meat. Pull the sides of the shell to expose the meat, then gently detach and pull meat from shell.

2. Snip the belly of the lobster down the center to prevent the tail from curling, then cut the tail in half.

3. Melt butter slowly to a simmer.

4. Add lobster meat to melted butter and poach for 5-7 minutes until fully cooked. Stir constantly.

5. Remove lobster meat from butter, then drain and allow to cool at room temperature.

6. Once cooled, dice. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

FOR THE LOBSTER SALAD

Ingredients

• 3 oz lobster, diced

• 1 oz celery, finely diced

• 1 oz seeded cucumber, finely diced

• 1 oz mayonnaise

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• pinch of salt and black pepper

• pinch of fresh tarragon, minced

Method

1. In a bowl, mix lobster meat, celery, cucumber, mayonnaise and lemon juice.

2. Season with salt, black pepper and tarragon, and refrigerate until needed.

FOR THE LOBSTER ROLL

Ingredients

• 5 oz lobster salad

• 1/2 oz baby arugula

• 1 hot dog roll

• 1 tsp salted butter, softened

Method

1. Brush butter on the roll and toast roll lightly under a broiler.

2. Add baby arugula and top with lobster salad.