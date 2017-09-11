Miami prep team stranded in Las Vegas after Bishop Gorman game

Miami Central's football team held practice Monday afternoon. In a parking lot. In Las Vegas.

Add that to the list of Hurricane Irma stories.

The high school team played Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas last weekend and hasn't been able to return to Miami because of the storm. So the team has stayed in Las Vegas, getting meals from local restaurants and even logistical help from Las Vegas Metro Police.

Central coach Roland Smith said, "This is what makes America great. And I'm just thankful for Las Vegas, Nevada — the entire community — for taking care of us while we are stranded here."

Bishop Gorman officials say they are picking up Central's hotel tab.

Central running back James Cook said, "It's a great feeling to be on the road, but we have family back home we want to get to."