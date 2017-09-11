Parents, let’s unite for EPA

With Congress back in session, let’s pause to consider how it is that we are making it easier for our families to get sick and harder to get well.

As a mom of two, I traveled to Washington, D.C., this summer to tell my elected officials that cutting the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget and withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement are part of a national prescription for sickness — not wellness.

Like other moms, I want the places where our families live, work and play to be free from pollution and hazardous waste. I don’t think that anyone voted in the last election to Make America Dirty Again with dirty air, dirty water and runaway climate change.

I joined hundreds of moms from across the country for Moms Clean Air Force’s annual play-in for climate action. We were there to tell Washington to take urgent action on climate change and air pollution, which threaten the health and future of our children. Without leadership, our children and our communities will get sicker from pollution and climate change.

My children and I met with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, Sen. Dean Heller’s, R-Nev, staff, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev, and Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev. We asked them to continue to stand up like a parent would against any polluting agenda. Parents won’t relent in fighting for what is right. Nor should our leaders.