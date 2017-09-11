Police: Convenience store worker shoots man after confrontation

A convenience store employee shot and killed a man late Sunday after a confrontation with several people at the east valley business, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight at a 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

Three people showed up at the store about 45 minutes before the shooting and got into a confrontation with employees, police said. After they left and returned, there was another encounter, and an employee fatally shot a man in his 20s at least two times in the chest, police said.

Police said they found two knives at the scene but have not determined what prompted the confrontation.

The employee who fired the shots was taken to Metro headquarters for questioning but was not arrested as the investigation continues, police said. The other two people with the shooting victim also were being questioned, police said.