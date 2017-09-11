Police: Man, 77, wounded in Henderson road-rage incident; suspect arrested

Henderson Police say they arrested a suspect today after a 77-year-old motorist was shot in the leg Sunday in a road-rage episode.

Aaron Keith, 26, of Las Vegas was being held at the Henderson Detention Center on felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said.

Police say they received reports about 6:45 p.m. Sunday that someone had fired several shots into a vehicle during a road-rage incident near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. Police did not say what prompted the episode.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, police said. His condition was not released.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Using information provided by witnesses, officers followed up on leads and identified Keith as the other driver and the shooter, police said. He was arrested without incident about 2:50 a.m. today at his home, police said.

During the arrest, police said, they recovered a handgun they believe was used in the incident.