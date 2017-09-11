Russian cyberhacker pleads guilty in identity theft case

A 33-year-old Russian cybercriminal has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to selling stolen personal information through a $50 million identity theft and credit card fraud ring known as "carder.su."

Federal prosecutors in Nevada and the U.S. state of Georgia say Roman Valeryevich Seleznev already is serving 27 years for wire fraud and computer hacking convictions last year in Seattle.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in Atlanta to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and to a racketeering charge in the "carder.su" case in Las Vegas.

Seleznev's defense attorney, Igor Litvak, said Monday his client accepted responsibility in both cases and looks forward to sentencing Dec. 11. He could get up to 24 more years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Seleznev used online names including Track2, Bulba and Ncux.