Transportation Board OKs $841 million for highway projects

CARSON CITY — The state Transportation Board today approved $841 million in highway construction funds for fiscal 2018. Federal, state and local funding of $379.6 million is earmarked for projects in Southern Nevada.

Major projects include $16.5 million for an intersection/exchange at Sheep Mountain Parkway in Las Vegas and $36.5 million for road improvements at the Laughlin-Bullhead City bridge.

A number of pedestrian and bike path improvements are planned for Clark County. The plan calls for a $6 million bike and pedestrian project at Cimarron Road in Las Vegas and $5.8 million for similar improvements along Summerlin Parkway.

A total of $10 million is programed for a State Route 163 Laughlin bridge replacement study.

State Transportation Director Rudy Malfabon said Congress still has not approved a budget for the Federal Highway Administration, which apportions money to the states.

The board awarded Aggregate Industries of Las Vegas a $19.8 million contract for repaving on U.S. 95.