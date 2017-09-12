Firefighters injured battling blaze at townhouse

Two firefighters who were battling a blaze at a townhouse today were injured and taken to a hospital, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Both firefighters suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said, but no additional information was provided.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. at a one-story townhouse in the 3700 block of Desert Inn Road, near Sandhill Road. Some 34 firefighters were battling the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said.