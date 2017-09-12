Las Vegas awarded over $2.8M for anti-terrorism efforts

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

The federal government has awarded Southern Nevada more than $2.8 million for anti-terrorism efforts.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., on Tuesday announced the grant from the Department of Homeland Security's Urban Area Security Initiative.

Kihuen says the federal program will give Las Vegas "the tools to prevent, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism."

The Las Vegas area previously spent the money on training and equipment for bomb and hazardous-material squads.

Grants are awarded to the highest-ranked urban areas on a list determined by risk of terrorist threats, infrastructure and other factors.

The program could see changes in the upcoming months. President Donald Trump's proposed budget would significantly cut money for the program for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities to pay 25 percent of the grants.