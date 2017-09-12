Nevada Democratic leader running for state attorney general

The top Democrat in the Nevada Legislature says he's running for state attorney general.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford said in a campaign website posting on Tuesday that he wants to keep state residents safe, strengthen the middle class and protect families.

He also takes a swipe at current Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, who's widely expected to forego seeking re-election so he can run for governor.

Ford says the attorney general's office under Laxalt focuses on partisan politics and an extreme ideologically that Ford says is far outside the mainstream.

Laxalt campaign and office aides didn't immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

Ford is an attorney from Las Vegas who was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.