Slot players to get ‘Into the Groove’ with Madonna-themed game

Erik Kabik / ErikKabik.com

Get ready to dust off your old "Material Girl" puns when you go to a casino next year, because Madonna will become the latest celebrity to grace the front of a slot machine.

Slot manufacturer Aristocrat announced Tuesday that it has licensed the Madonna brand for a new multigame machine. It will strike a pose at one of the largest gambling trade shows, the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), at the Sands Expo and Convention Center the first week of October.

Different versions of the Madonna slots will be based on different eras of the celebrity’s musical career and feature songs from those periods.

The Madonna slot is just the latest celebrity-themed game from Aristocrat. The company has also recently released slots based on Britney Spears, Elvira and Tim McGraw.