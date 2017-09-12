State pays $750,000 settlement over death at veterans home

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Examiners today approved a $750,000 settlement with the family of a former Navy officer who died from an infection in a veterans home in Clark County.

The out-of-court settlement goes to the family of Charles Demos, who died in April 2015 of Legionella bacteria after being in the facility for two weeks.

The state Attorney General’s Office said an adverse jury verdict, if the case had gone to trial, could have cost as much as $2.5 million.

Board Chairman Gov. Brian Sandoval called it “fair settlement.” He said he didn’t want to give the impression that treatment at the veterans home was substandard.

“They have my apology,” the governor said, referring to the survivors.