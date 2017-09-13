AP interview: Ryan won’t say tax cut won’t raise deficit

Doug Mills / The New York Times

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to say a tax overhaul Republicans are trying to write won't increase federal deficits.

In an AP Newsmakers interview on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Republican sidestepped a question on whether Republicans would ensure their still-evolving measure wouldn't boost budget shortfalls. He said the party plans to unveil its plans later this month and the goal will be to bolster economic growth.

Ryan says the GOP wants to enact a tax cut into law by the end of this year, not simply to push a bill through the House. He said he wants the U.S. to start 2018 with a new tax system.

Rewriting the tax code, including lowering personal and corporate income tax rates, is a top goal for President Donald Trump and the GOP.