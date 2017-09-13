Former state treasurer to run for lieutenant governor

RENO — Former Nevada state Treasurer Kate Marshall says she's running for lieutenant governor.

In an announcement Wednesday, the Democrat from Reno pointed to her experience as a federal antitrust attorney and deputy state attorney general before her two terms as state treasurer.

She'll face Republican state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, who announced last week he's seeking the position now held by GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison. Hutchison isn't seeking re-election.

Roberson campaign adviser Robert Uithoven (EIT'-hoh-ven) called Marshall a failed liberal who lost statewide elections including a 2011 special election to now-Congressman Mark Amodei.

Marshall was elected state treasurer in 2006 and 2010.

Her announcement lists endorsements from several state Democratic leaders including former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, current Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto and congressional Reps. Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen.