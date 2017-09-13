In defense of Trump

I was bar mitzvahed at age 13 and married by a rabbi at age 21. My Hebrew name is Shima Yale.

I’m writing to categorically deny that the writer of a recent letter critical of President Donald Trump (“To Trump: Never again,” Aug. 29) speaks for this Jew!

I grew up in the 1950s and ’60s amid Jews professing to be Democrats while actually being, at best, socialists à la Bernie Sanders and, at worst, communists. While Nazis and white supremacists deservedly merit the condemnation they receive, so do those on the left who mimic their brutality.

The communists were, and remain, killers of epic proportions. Stalin and Mao exceeded Hitler by a long shot when it came to mass murdering innocent civilians. Today in the U.S., we see supporters of that deadly trio look the other way when far-left politicians and anarchists deny American citizens their constitutionally protected rights to free speech and assembly.

Donald Trump was correct in acknowledging the criminality, violence and hatred spewed by the Nazis and KKK on the far right and the criminality, violence and hatred of the groups such as Antifa, Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter on the far left.

I look upon those who do not or will not speak out against any group, right or left, that uses intimidating tactics as despicable hypocrites!