Las Vegas man, 85, hit by car, killed crossing street

An 85-year-old Las Vegas man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night as he was crossing a street east of the Strip, according to Metro Police.

The man was crossing Paradise Road north of Harmon Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk about 11:20 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford Mustang, police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and pronounced dead after his arrival, police said. His name has not been released, pending notification of family.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.