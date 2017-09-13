Police say Henderson high school’s Twitter page hacked

Clark County School Police are investigating the apparent hacking of a Henderson high school's official Twitter account.

Foothill High School's Twitter page appeared to be hacked Tuesday after numerous tweets included anarchist symbols, taunts and offense messages toward staff.

Clark County School District spokeswoman Melinda Malone says school police are investigating the incident. Officials are working to remove the tweets from Foothill's page.

According to the school district's statement, any student who shared or retweeted the content could face disciplinary action.