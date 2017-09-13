Thunderstorm brings light show to Las Vegas Valley

A thunderstorm is moving through northern parts of the valley, producing a dangerous light show, heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts that have reached up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Those outdoors — especially near the storm — should seek shelter as there have been reports of "very dangerous" cloud-to-ground-contact lightning, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

In the northwest valley, there were reports of at least 12 tree fires, and possible lightning hits at two houses, which didn't turn into flames, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

A severe thunderstorm warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. as the storm moves from the northwest toward the east and northeast at about 20 mph, although it may take the gusts longer to clear out, Boothe.

The storm was mostly affecting the northwest valley, producing heavy rainfall and reports of pea-size hail, Boothe said.

This was the strongest storm of the day and may be followed by less-intense showers in the same area, Boothe said.