UNLV student unwillingly photographed in campus bathroom

UNLV police today sent out a public safety alert after a student says she caught a person photographing her while using the bathroom on campus.

The student alleges she was in a bathroom Sunday at the Thomas Beam Engineering building when she caught the suspect photographing her, police said. The suspect fled when the student yelled for him or her to stop.

University officials remind students, faculty and staff to remain vigilant and pre-program UNLV police’s phone number (702-895-3668) on their phones, and to download the RebelSAFE mobile application, which can be obtained at the iTunes and Google Play Store.

For additional crime-prevention tips, visit unlv.edu/police/tips.

To provide UNLV police additional information relating to the bathroom incident, call 702-895-3668.