Dad pleads guilty after fleeing with young daughters into Nevada mountains

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who pulled his two young daughters out of school during a custody dispute and fled to the Nevada mountains has pleaded guilty to custodial interference.

KTVB-TV reports that 33-year-old Joshua Dundon on Wednesday in 4th District Court pleaded guilty to the felony charge that falls under Idaho's kidnapping laws.

He also pleaded guilty to an infliction of great bodily harm sentencing enhancement.

Dundon picked up the girls, ages 6 and 7 at the time, at their elementary school in Boise on May 10. They were found May 15 in a mountainous area of Nevada and taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure and reunited with family members.

Prosecutors say Dundon was using methamphetamine when he went on the run with the girls.