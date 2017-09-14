Democrat Susie Lee announces bid for Congress seat Rosen leaving

A Las Vegas education advocate and philanthropist who failed in a bid for Congress in 2016 says she'll run again next year for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen.

Susie Lee announced her candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat with an email statement describing 20 years of community service including work opening a homeless shelter and founding an after-school program for at-risk children.

Lee drew about 21 percent of the Democratic primary vote last year and placed third behind Ruben Kihuen (KEY'-win) and Lucy Flores in a competitive race for another of Nevada's four congressional seats. Kihuen went on to win the November election.

Businessman and political novice Jack Love has also announced he'll run as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat that Rosen is leaving to run for U.S. Senate.