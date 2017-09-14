Las Vegas paramedics rescue stray puppy after Hurricane Harvey

American Medical Response

Las Vegas paramedics dispatched to Texas to treat and evacuate people after Hurricane Harvey brought back a stray puppy they named Houston, according to the American Medical Response ambulance company.

On Aug. 25, the team made the 20-hour trip to Houston on eight ambulances, AMR said in a news release. They helped transport patients from nursing homes and provided medical services at evacuation centers.

Along the way, paramedic Lester Hernandez encountered a stray, 8-month-old collie mix, officials said. The puppy traveled back to Las Vegas in one of the ambulances and was being cared for by Hernandez, officials said.

“The AMR team was amazed by the positive response and compassion of Houston residents. We saw lines full of volunteers at the shelters all there to help their neighbors. Being part of an effort like this is worth it and AMR is proud to be a part of it,” Hernandez said in the news release.

The team of paramedics, which assisted about 100 people in Houston, traveled on Sunday from Las Vegas to Florida, where they helped about 150 people in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, officials said. They returned home on Wednesday.