Metro seek suspects in assault, robbery on Las Vegas Strip

Metro Police are seeking to identify a group of people they say are connected to the assault and robbery of two men on the Strip last month.

About 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 25, officers found two men suffering from injuries in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Flamingo Road, police said.

An initial investigation determined the victims were walking at a shopping area when a female took property from one of them, police said. That prompted an argument between the victims and the group of two women and five men, police said.

The group followed the victims, and the five men assaulted and robbed them before the group fled, police said.

Police today released surveillance photos of six of the seven suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.