Reno City Council votes to rid downtown of strip clubs

RENO — The Reno City Council voted to pursue new ordinances that would force downtown strip clubs to move into properly zoned industrial areas.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the council Wednesday directed city staff to begin the process of rewriting the ordinances to prohibit digital outdoor signs at strip clubs within six months, prohibit alcohol at improperly zoned clubs and force those clubs to industrial areas of town within five years.

The proposed ordinances will be vetted by the Reno Planning Commission and will come back for two more council votes before they would take effect.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Councilwoman Neoma Jardon, who initiated the effort to clear downtown of sexually oriented businesses, voted against the alcohol restriction and the forced relocation of the existing strip clubs.