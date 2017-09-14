Shooting kills man in central valley; responding officer crashes motorcycle

A man is dead and a possible suspect in custody following a shooting in the central valley Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

A Metro motorcycle officer responding to the shooting crashed and was hospitalized with moderate injuries, Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. to Las Vegas Boulevard North and Searles Avenue, Kisfalvi said. A man, about 40 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The incidents remained under investigation about 11:15 p.m. and Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down from Washington to Owens avenues, Kisfalvi said.

Further details were not immediately available.