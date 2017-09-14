Trump won, so get over it

Your editorial page on Aug. 29 was extremely one-sided both in the position taken regarding so-called institutionalized racism as well as in two anti-President Donald Trump letters, one with a series of Hitlerian overtones that missed the mark both for historical and economic reasons and the other with completely inappropriate “Never again” allusions to the Holocaust.

There just seems to be nothing like a down-and-dirty comparison to National Socialism to make individuals of a more liberal persuasion begin seeing Nazis around every corner, under every rock and even in positions of high authority in the federal government.

I find it to be an interesting double standard that there is comparably so little outrage and coverage in the mass media of the leftist group antifa, which ironically is anything but anti-fascist in its behavior: anti-free speech, destruction of private property, physical violence, etc.

I would respectfully suggest that persons who apparently still cannot accept the fact that their candidate was unsuccessful in the 2016 election and are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome avail themselves of the handy medicinal remedy of a neuroleptic such as Haldol to smooth the rough edges of their delusion until Trump leaves office in 2020 or 2024 and a warm and fuzzy president more to their liking is sworn in.

As Barack Obama once said, shortly after being elected, “Elections have consequences!” Those who win inevitably get more of what they want than the losers do. That’s life; get over it.