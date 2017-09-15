Best Bets: Santana, the Beach Boys, Mike Tyson and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Mexican Independence Day always brings a big weekend full of fun to Las Vegas, but the Canelo-Golovkin fight at T-Mobile Arena and a long list of Latin music concerts are far from the only entertainment options waiting to be discovered on and off the Strip in the next few days.

THE BEACH BOYS There are legendary bands and then there are bands that changed music forever. This particular group of Beach Boys does not include Brian Wilson or Al Jardine, but co-founder Mike Love and Grammy winner Bruce Johnston lead a talented band through all the classic hits at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall Friday night. September 15, info at thesmithcenter.com.

LOUIE ANDERSON One of Las Vegas’ longtime favorite stand-up comedians, Louie is back in the ‘burbs this weekend with two shows in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. Then on Sunday, you can watch the Emmys to see if he wins another award for his role on “Baskets.” September 15-16, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

MIKE TYSON UNDISPUTED TRUTH ROUND 2 Iron Mike has tweaked his often funny, sometimes outrageous storytelling show “Undisputed Truth” with a whole new collection of tales from his wild life outside the boxing ring. He’s performed at arena-sized venues but is much more comfortable on stage in the intimate confines of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand, which also offers the audience a closer look behind the scenes of Tyson’s life. September 15-17 (and continuing on various dates through November 20), info at mgmgrand.com.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH SANTANA: GREATEST HITS LIVE The best word I can come up with to describe Carlos Santana’s five-year strong House of Blues concert-in-residence is … thunderous. On a weekend when international pop stars will be flooding the Strip, consider checking out this music legend—and his powerhouse band highlighted by three amazing percussionists, including wife Cindy Blackman Santana—switching deftly between rock, jazz, blues, soul, and anything else he feels like playing. September 15-17 (and September 20-24), info at houseofblues.com.

HENDERSON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Speaking of different kinds of Latin music, get off the obvious entertainment path and head out to the Henderson Pavilion for the season-opening concert from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, a selection of Latin-themed pieces conducted by Alexandra Arrieche. September 16, info at cityofhenderson.com.