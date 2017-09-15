Can mayor keep city on track?

The Sun recently gave the new Henderson mayor a forum in which she stated Henderson was evolving into a smart city.

But let me give Mayor Debra March a heads-up: Henderson has been a great city long before she became mayor.

She states she wants to increase public safety. But the Henderson Police Department has already made us the fifth-safest city in America. This was due to the former police administration, not her.

In fact, one of the candidates to be chief is on record as stating she wants to make our city more “diverse.” What exactly does that mean?

The seeds of Henderson have already sprouted into a great city. Let’s hope Debra March’s liberal politics don’t change it to the contrary.