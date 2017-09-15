Diabetes trials must continue

My 19-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes and must test his blood sugar several times a day. He must take multiple insulin injections or infusions and measure everything he eats — and he will have to do so every day for the rest of his life. Even with the best of care, there is still a danger of developing costly and life-threatening complications, such as kidney failure, heart disease, blindness, amputations and nerve damage. Thanks to medical research, there is hope for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

The Special Diabetes Program is set to expire at the end of this month. The program, which has been around for two decades, is conducting important long-term clinical trials and advancing research to treat, prevent and ultimately cure Type 1 diabetes and its complications. Congress cannot let it be held hostage due to the larger health care debate.

My son and others living with this disease have a brighter future to hope for with the commitments of Sens. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to renew the Special Diabetes Program. It must continue.