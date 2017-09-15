Father, son shot outside home near Decatur, Twain

A man and his son are expected to recover after being shot Friday night during what was initially described as a garage sale in front of a house near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue, according to Metro Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

The shooting remains under investigation and the circumstances behind it appear suspicious, he said.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of Hibbett Drive, Kisfalvi said. There they found two men who they rushed to a hospital with survivable injuries.

It appears there was some sort of confrontation between the men and at least two suspects before gunfire erupted, Kisfalvi said.

Further information was not immediately available.