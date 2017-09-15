Friday Night Roundup: Canyon Springs-Basic, Arbor View-Faith Lutheran should be closely contested

The state’s toughest high school football league has arguably its most-competitive game tonight.

Defending Northwest League champion Arbor View hosts Faith Lutheran in a contest many feel could eventually determine the division champion.

Arbor View, the hands down favorite to win another league crown, hasn’t lost a Northwest game since 2013 and has outscored opponents 110-7 in the initial two weeks of the season.

But Faith Lutheran is a significant upgrade in competition. The Crusaders were ranked in the preseason top-5, have Division I players on both sides of the ball, and their passing attack has accumulated nearly 1,000 yards in the initial two weeks.

Faith Lutheran lost in overtime last week to Green Valley in a result many considered an upset. The game was delayed multiple times for lightning and rain, which hindered both teams. Arbor View had its game with Silverado canceled, meaning the Aggies’ players may need a few plays tonight to get back into the flow of game action.

Arbor View typically draws some of the best crowds in Southern Nevada, and school officials are encouraging students to each wear red tonight. They expect the bleachers on the sideline to be packed to give Arbor View a slight edge.

It’s not the lone game of interest.

Basic hosts Canyon Springs in a rematch of one of last season’s more competitive nonleague games. Canyon Springs won 33-30 in overtime. Both teams are coming off a loss, including Basic falling two weeks ago to Sierra Vista in a game when it surrendered more than 40 points.

Other games of interest include: Foothill at Chaparral, Cimarron-Memorial at Centennial, Durango at Coronado, and the Southwest League opener between Sierra Vista and Spring Valley.

Check back all night for updates. We post scores as they become final.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21