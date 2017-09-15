In annual address, Jessup says sports medicine program in works at UNLV

In his State of the University address, UNLV President Len Jessup reflected on the school’s history as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, before turning his attention to projects on the horizon.

Jessup noted UNLV’s growth — from the inaugural graduating class of 1961 that featured 29 students to the fall semester that kicked off this month breaking the 30,000-student threshold for the first time.

In addition, Jessup highlighted the school’s Tier 1 effort, pending new football stadium and athletic facility upgrades, School of Medicine and capital campaign and the other planned additions. Here’s what else Jessup addressed at the Judy Bayley Theatre Thursday afternoon:

Connecting with underrepresented groups

Made as a one-stop resource for students from underrepresented groups, The Intersection opened last year.

One of the most culturally diverse universities in the country, UNLV developed the space in the Student Union to bring together students of all backgrounds into one place.

The mission is provide a place where they can come together, talk about their differences, see where they’re similar and create a feeling of belonging.

“Students can get help with financial aid and whatever else they need,” Jessup said.

Additionally, UNLV hired Barbee Oakes as its new chief diversity officer, after a national search.

“There’s been so much effort around students from underrepresented groups,” Jessup said.

Addressing students in need

Jessup said that of all the things that are going on in and around the university, the efforts to benefit UNLV’s most vulnerable students make him most proud.

“We have students, that when they come in, they’re homeless,” Jessup said. “And the bed they have in the dorm is the first home they’ve had in quite some time.”

The Cohen Scholar Program and the Hope Scholarship Program are in place at UNLV to assist graduating seniors who qualify as unaccompanied homeless youth in Clark County in securing year-round housing, academic and financial support while attending UNLV.

“It’s the thing that gets me the most and makes me the most proud of what we’re doing,” Jessup said.

Sports Medicine

With the influx of pro sports teams in Las Vegas, including the Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, and professional soccer, UNLV sees an opportunity in sports medicine.

“In an interdisciplinary effort — from the medical school, nursing, physical therapy, athletic training, nutrition and community health sciences, and some non-health sciences … (we) are talking about joining forces for sports medicine,” Jessup said. “That’s the perfect thing for us to be doing, and faculty is starting to look at what that will look like.”

The vision is a research institute, located at the Harry Reid Research & Technology Park, focused on athletes involved in pro and collegiate sports, and those involved in shows on the Strip.

“It’s just a perfect time for this university to be doing that program,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”

Jessup said everyone in Las Vegas should be excited about the UNLV ventures and that they fall in line with the school's vision.

“We are different. We’re daring and we’re very diverse,” Jessup said. “It’s reflective of our community. This is a special university and we have before us a very special opportunity to make a difference.”