Las Vegas man faces 20 years in receipt of child pornography case

A Las Vegas man convicted of receiving child pornography found on his laptop computer could face up to 20 years in prison when sentenced later this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Frankie Allen Peraza, 39, was convicted Thursday of receipt or distribution of child pornography following a four-day trial, officials said. He faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In May 2013, local and federal authorities found videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a laptop computer belonging to Peraza, officials said. His sentencing is set for Dec. 21.