Why demand tax funding?

I read with interest all the stories about Planned Parenthood in the Sept. 5 issue of the Sun.

Seems to me that instead of all these people participating in demonstrations, they should write checks to Planned Parenthood to allow it to fund its obligations. If it’s such a great organization and so many people want it, it should have no problem raising the necessary funds.

I am not sure why so many people feel the programs they want should be funded by others.