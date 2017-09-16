Live Blog: Canelo, GGG fighting to cement their legacy in Las Vegas

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Tonight’s fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will cement one fighter’s legacy amongst the all-time greats, and cast doubt on the other.

Both fighters are undoubtedly great. Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) has accomplished more by the age of 27 than anyone in recent history, with wins over Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and James Kirkland.

But when Alvarez fought the best opponent of his career — Floyd Mayweather Jr. — in 2013, the Mexican icon lost by unanimous decision. The questions remain whether Alvarez can beat a superstar fighter to become one himself.

“I know what I have in front of me,” Alvarez said in August. “I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come. That’s why we prepared, and to give the fans a beautiful fight.”

He’ll get that opportunity tonight at T-Mobile Arena against Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), who faces questions himself.

Golovkin sports an impressive undefeated professional record, and won a silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics for his home country of Kazakhstan, but has yet to face an opponent as vaunted as Alvarez.

In his last fight against Daniel Jacobs, Golovkin didn’t look like his dominant self and some believe at age 35 he’s beginning to slip from boxing’s elite.

“This is a fight boxing can be proud of,” Golovkin said. “It is boxing’s biggest fight. It is a fight for history. It is a real Mexican fight. Everyone will remember this fight. Canelo is No. 1 in Mexico, a country known for great fighters. He is very special.”

Either fighter can silence all critics with an emphatic win tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The HBO pay per view begins at 5 p.m. Golovkin will be attempting to defend his WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in the main event.

“This fight is for all the fans who have been asking for it,” Canelo said. “We know that in fights, it takes two to tango. I’m ready, and you know what you’ll get from me. Let’s just hope he brings it as well.”

