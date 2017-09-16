Column got it right on R-J

Regretfully, Brian Greenspun announced in his editorial that Sheldon Adelson was taking the R-J even further to the right. As the state and Las Vegas specifically move from purple to blue in the coming years, the largest news outlet in Southern Nevada will provide less diverse viewpoints.

Jim Murren has rightfully supported the fight against bigotry and hate groups that Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn have tacitly endorsed by not actively fighting against them. Greenspun, to his everlasting credit, has also been an outspoken critic against the hate, bigotry, xenophobia and divisiveness of our president.

I had the pleasure of teaching the children of Adelson, Murren, and the nephew and niece of Wynn. They had open minds and penchants for inquiry that were great assets in their intellectual development. I include Murren’s son, whom I also was pleased to have taught ,in that group.

As a fellow Jew, I support Greenspun’s efforts to include viewpoints from the left and the right. Further, I hope we support Murren’s laudable contributions in denouncing the corrosive actions of Donald Trump and the hate groups he tacitly endorses.

“Come on, Review-Journal, publish your paper in the community interest.”