Customer shot in leg during attempted robbery

A customer in a small clothing store near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue was shot in his leg this afternoon during an attempted robbery, according to Metro Police.

The man was in surgery at University Medical Center is initial reports suggest he’s expected to recover, Metro Lt. Nate Chio said.

The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. on a business located on Charleston, near Eastern, Chio said.

Chio described the suspects—at least two of them—as being black men, who fled in a white vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.