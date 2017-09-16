Schwartz says he won’t take money from lobbyists, big donors in run for governor

John Locher / AP

Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz, a Republican candidate for governor, said Thursday he will not take any campaign contributions from lobbyists and major donors because they have damaged state government by funding a “pay-to-play” mentality in Carson City.

“We've got to take down the ‘For Sale’ sign in Carson City, and maybe I'm the person to do that," he said on “Nevada Newsmakers.”

Those who make large campaign contributions to state elected officials have too much influence in government, Schwartz said.

“The pay-to-play in this state is just out of control, and it is funded by lobbyists and it is funded by big donors,” Schwartz said. “Ultimately, we elect these people, and the pay-to-play people get what they want from the people we elect.”

Schwartz has been critical of his anticipated Republican opponent for governor, Attorney General Adam Laxalt, for his large campaign contributions from Las Vegas Sands chief Sheldon Adelson.

He also cited the “pay-for-play mentality” in the Raiders stadium deal, pay-day loan industry regulations and the failed Faraday Future electric car plant.

“Everybody has their hand in the trough, and people get paid to influence that,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz, who was elected state treasurer in 2014, estimated he'll need $1 million for a primary election campaign and another $2 million for a general election campaign.

“I'm willing to kick in about $500,000 on the primary, so I've got to raise about $500,000,” he said. “And once we, hopefully, get through that, we'll see in the general.”

Schwartz's office has been a major proponent of the Education Savings Account program, which would have given parents about $6,000 a year to send children to private or parochial schools.

The bill passed the Legislature in 2015, when the GOP held the majority in both houses. It was later struck down by the state Supreme Court over its funding mechanism. Republicans tried to bring the bill back in 2017, but the Democrats, who had seized control of both houses, blocked it.

If he is elected governor, Schwartz said he will not sign any bills until he has the ESA bill on his desk. He acknowledged that could lead to a standoff is Democrats continue to hold the majorities in both houses again in 2019.

“If elected, in my State of the State address, I will apologize to the people of Nevada for perhaps having a Legislature that is being paid to do nothing.”

Ray Hagar is a retired political journalist from the Reno Gazette-Journal and current reporter/columnist for the Nevada Newsmakers podcast and website, nevadanewsmakers.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at @RayHagarNV.