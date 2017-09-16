Kudos to Brian Greenspun

Here’s a great “Rah rah!” to Brian Greenspun for his well-written article calling out the R-J for what it publishes.

The 35 percent that adhere to Wayne Allyn Root’s hogwash will decrease to around 15 percent as long as bigoted Donald Trump is in the Oval Office and the R-J keeps Root on its payroll.

I gamble and eat out quite a lot, and your article has shown me a path to the MGM. I read a vast amount of right-leaning articles, but there is no area in any media for rhetoric the likes of Root’s.

I have voted for many Republicans, but now it appears to me the Republican Party is all about winning a new election and not the good of the country.

Since they have taken over, it’s all going downhill away from reality.

I’m a Korean War veteran, and I can only hope before my time is up I will again see the U.S. as a caring, forgiving, loving country that it once was.