Man dies after being struck by car of suspect in convenience store theft

A man who may have been trying to intervene in a convenience store theft this morning in North Las Vegas was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by the female suspect, according to city police.

The man later died at a hospital where he was rushed in critical condition, and the woman fled in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plates, police spokesman Officer Aaron Patty said this afternoon.

Investigators were looking to see if the victim may have been trying to intervene in the robbery in some way, but they don't know the extent, Patty said.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 7 a.m. to the store in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of Interstate 15, Patty said.

The woman apparently walked out of the store with merchandise and encountered the man in the parking lot before striking him with the vehicle, Patty said. Detectives plan to evaluate surveillance images to get a clearer picture of what transpired.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com