Pedestrian struck by vehicle seriously injured Saturday morning

A crash at Decatur and Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road caused a vehicle to lose control and strike a pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries, according to Metro Police.

Medics and officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to 3455 Decatur Blvd., dispatch logs show.

The pedestrian and a driver were rushed to a hospital. The pedestrian was listed in serious condition while the driver is expected to recover, Lt. Nate Chio said.

The crash happened at the intersection and the pedestrian was struck on a corner of it, Chio said.