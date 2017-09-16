R-J’s Root not worth reading

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
Thank you, thank you, thank you for Brian Greenspun’s Aug. 27 column on Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root. (“Don’t let bad ideas take root, R-J.)
I read Root’s columns in the R-J. I never thought that anyone could be so self-centered and egotistical. Heavens, he sometimes makes Donald Trump look like a wise, humble person.
It’s as if Root thinks that he’d be the best presidential adviser. In one column he recommended his own health care plan. As I recall, he called it “Rootcare.”
Oh my.
I’ve been around for 79-plus years and he is more untrustworthy than anyone I’ve ever read.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy