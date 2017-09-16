Reno man accused of using thousands of accounts for fraud

RENO — A 46-year-old Reno man is accused of stealing identities and using more than 8,000 fraudulent PayPal accounts, bank accounts and other financial accounts to defraud victims of $3.5 million.

Kenneth Gilbert Gibson was arrested to face a total of 35 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The federal indictment issued Tuesday alleges Gibson between 2012 and 2017 used victims' identities to open unauthorized online accounts, credit accounts, bank accounts, and prepaid debit and credit card accounts to obtain money and property.

Gibson's defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The case was investigated by a task force that includes the Reno Police Department, the FBI, the Secret Service, the IRS and the Postal Inspection Service.