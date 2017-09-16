Why one of Golden Knights’ best players might be left off opening-day roster

Jesse Granger

If it were based solely on hockey talent, Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore would be a lock for making the opening day roster.

The 22-year-old was the top prospect for the Anaheim Ducks and exploded in last season’s playoffs with two goals and six assists in 14 games.

Unfortunately for Theodore, it’s not that simple.

General Manager George McPhee is faced with tough decisions when it comes to which defensemen will make the roster out of training camp. There are 11 NHL-level defensemen on the roster, but McPhee and coach Gerard Gallant have stated the team will only carry eight on the roster.

The three who miss the cut will be cut and must pass through waivers before they can play for the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate Chicago Wolves. That means all 30 teams in the NHL have the option of signing them.

The only exception is when a player is on an entry-level contract. Those players can move back and forth from the NHL to AHL without going through waivers.

Theodore is on the third year of a three-year entry-level deal, making him the exception for Vegas. Unlike the other defensemen trying to make the team, he can be sent to Chicago with no risk of the Golden Knights losing him to another team.

That makes him a prime candidate to be sent to Chicago, but Theodore has other plans.

“Obviously with me being on the entry-level contract I realize that I can go down, but I’m here to make this team,” he said. “I’m here to play well and show them that I can help the team and that I should be here.”

Theodore has more than proven he’s ready to play in the NHL. As a defensemen he’s registered 57 points (14 goals and 43 assists) in 76 games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

The Ducks called him up to the NHL, and he averaged more than 17 minutes of ice time during the playoffs, including time with the first power play unit once Cam Fowler went down with an injury.

“I’m comfortable quarterbacking the power play,” Theodore said. “I’m comfortable in those environments, in a pressure situation, so those are some of my strong suits going into this year.”

And while the Golden Knights have an abundance of defenders, they don’t have many who can score like Theodore. No defensemen on the roster had 20 points last season.

“I feel like if I play my game, and play as well as I did in the playoffs, continuing with the confidence I have, I feel like I have a very good shot (at making the team),” Theodore said.

McPhee said the team will “do what is in the best interest of the player and his development,” but there are exceptions to every rule.

Theodore’s speed, agility and puck handling ability along with his age make him one of, if not the, most valuable players in the entire organization, but a numbers game could leave him off the opening night roster.

“To be fair you’d like to say it will be the best eight guys (that make the team), but we’ll see,” McPhee said. “Sometimes you have to think short term and long term for this job and do what’s best for the organization from that standpoint.”

Even if Theodore starts the year with the Chicago Wolves, it won’t be long before he’s back on the Golden Knights. Injuries happen in the NHL, and there’s still the possibility of defensemen being traded away.

Some way, he’ll find his way onto the ice. He’s too talented not to.

“I worked hard all summer to come in and have a good camp and that’s what I’m looking to do,” Theodore said. “I’m here to make this team.”