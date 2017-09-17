A fan’s guide to enjoying Golden Knights games

To watch on TV • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Network will air 77 games on DirecTV (683), Dish Network (414, 5414 for HD) and Prism (760, 1760 for HD). • NBC Sports Network will air five games on DirecTV (220), Cox Cable (38, 1038 for HD), Dish Network (59) and Prism (640, 1640 for HD).

Watch parties • The D: The ‘Official Downtown Casino of the Golden Knights’ will host watch parties for every game. 301 E. Fremont St., 702-388-2400 • Crazy Horse 3: ‘Hockey at the Horse’ parties will feature $1 admission for locals and $20 buckets of beer. 3525 W. Russell Road, 702-673-1700

Fan tip The key to following hockey is watching the flow of the game and the movement of the players rather than simply watching the puck.

Las Vegas’ first major league pro team makes its regular-season debut Oct. 6 against the Dallas Stars at their American Airlines Center, then heads to home ice Oct. 10 at T-Mobile Arena.

Are you ready for the Golden Knights? Not just emotionally, but in terms of your stash of branded merchandise, plans for watch parties and opportunities to get your kids falling in love with hockey?

Fan tip If the game goes to overtime, there is only one commercial break — at the halfway point of the 20-minute period — so be sure to get your beverage beforehand.

The at-home ritual

If you aren’t a hockey diehard, watching the sport on TV can take some getting used to. Keeping your eye on the puck isn’t always easy, considering it’s either obscured by the boards, underneath a player or moving so fast you temporarily lose sight of it, but the more you watch, the easier it gets.

There is little down time in hockey. Each team has only one timeout for the entire game. Commercial breaks happen at the next whistle following the 14-, 10- and 6-minute marks in each period, when both teams are at even strength.

Swag spots

From giant retailers such as Walmart, Target and Costco, to small clothing stores inside nearly every Las Vegas casino, there is an abundance of Golden Knights gear in the Las Vegas Valley. It’s also a safe bet to check out the sports stores in malls around town, but these three outlets have large selections of merchandise.

• The Armory: Officially licensed team store inside T-Mobile Arena. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. 5 Park Ave., 702-692-1606

• Uniform Sports: Sporting goods store at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 46, 702-869-1640

• Sports Town USA: Sporting goods store in Downtown Summerlin, down the street from City National Arena (the team’s practice facility). Open 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. 10975 Sage Park Drive, Suite Q-190; 702-263-0528

Pregaming

Because T-Mobile Arena lacks the expansive parking lot that accompanies most arenas, there is little room for traditional tailgating with a barbecue and cooler.

The Golden Knights suggest fans take advantage of the setting and enjoy food and drinks at The Park, which stretches between the New York-New York and Monte Carlo casinos in front of the arena. Restaurants within walking distance include Beerhaus, Sake Rok, California Pizza Kitchen, Buxie and Shake Shack.

There also will be places around the valley offering transportation to and from the arena, with pre- and post-game celebrations.

• Naked City Pizza / Office Bar: The pizza parlor and bar will combine to provide a party bus to and from every Golden Knights home game for $10 roundtrip. The partners also will offer food and beverage packages and game-day giveaways. 4608 Paradise Road, 702-722-2241

• McMullan’s Irish Pub: The pub purchased a 28-seat bus and wrapped it with Golden Knights fanfare. Book seats a day in advance for a ride to and from the game. 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 110, 702-247-7000

Playing the game

When children see the best hockey players in the world carving up the ice and crushing pucks off the boards, they’ll undoubtedly want to get out there themselves. Here are your options for getting your kids into hockey, or playing yourself.

• For adults: Joining a league at City National Arena costs $275 per person for a 10-game season.

• For newbies to skating: For those with no experience on skates, the Las Vegas Ice Center offers lessons ranging in price from $135 to $355. 9295 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 130; Contact coordinator Vassili Mourzine at 702-320-7777 ext. 103

• For kids: The Junior Golden Knights’ season runs August to March and costs $3,500 plus travel. It’s no secret ice hockey can be expensive. ESPN’s Steve Wulf estimated that as a parent, he’d spent $48,850 on youth hockey. For a cheaper option, consider roller hockey.

• Las Vegas Roller Hockey Center: Kids age 6-17 play a 10-week league plus playoffs for $150, including a jersey and trophy for all. Games are Saturdays, with practices Tuesday and Thursday nights. The center lets children borrow skates, sticks and other equipment to try the sport for free during practices, and also offers adult leagues at night Sunday through Thursday. 800 Karen Ave. Contact owner Dan Corsatea at 702-349-6526 or [email protected]