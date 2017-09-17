Casino promotions: Sept. 17-23

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SOUTH POINT
$600,000 September Money Madness
Date: September
Information: The floor-wide Super Progressive Cash Bonus will begin at $10,000 and hit before it reaches $25,000. When it does, all active carded slot players will win $25 in play. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a Free Play Progressive Bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. All free play is valid for seven days.
• • •
Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway
Date: September
Information: South Point Poker Room will host a Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway during select games. During every Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game and a selected Sunday game at 1:15 p.m., players will be randomly selected every time there is a score for the chance to win prizes.
• • •
Pro Football Squares
Date: September
Information: Poker players can earn one football square for aces full, four-of-a-kind, straight flush or royal flush card hands. Players participating in the first No-Limit Hold’em and 2–4 poker games of the day will receive one square to play during a selected Sunday 1:25 p.m. game or a Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game. The selected squares at the end of the first, second and third quarters receive $50, and the square selected after the final score will receive $100.
• • •
PLAZA
Bagel and Coffee — Senior Sundays
Date: Sundays in September
Information: For players older than 50. Earn 100 slot points to receive a bagel and a cup of coffee.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2017 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.
• • •
Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: For players on machines in the slot section located adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.
• • •
SILVERTON
Crazy Cat Lady’s Cash Giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to participate in drawing. Receive 10x entries on Sundays. Top prize for the 7 p.m. drawing is $1,000; top prize for the 9 p.m. drawing is $2,500.
• • •
Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.
• • •
Power Hour Mondays
Date: Sept. 18 and 25
Time: 8-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Information: Receive 12x points during the power hours.
• • •
Sweet September Slot Tournament
Date: Sept. 23
Information: Registration begins at 5 p.m., Sept. 22. There is a $30 buy-in. Top prize is $7,500.
• • •
WESTGATE
$40,000 Gift-A-Palooza
Date: September
Information: Earn 150 slot points and receive a scratch card. Prizes include slot play, gifts and more.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Free Play Inferno Drawing
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
TUSCANY
Tuscany Treasures Cash Drawings
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn tickets through play. Top cash prize is a progressive amount that starts at $2,500.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Sept. 17, the gift is a six-pack of Tecate. On Sept. 24, it is a lint wand.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
Hot Seat drawings
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.
• • •
$150,000 Drive Away In Luxury Mercedes giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: Weekly drawings to qualify for grand prize are at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for one entry; earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Grand prize drawings are at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30.
• • •
$50,000 Whole Lotta Loot Table Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $5,000.
• • •
Liquor giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to participate. On Sept. 18, receive a bottle of Sauza Tequila. On Sept. 25, receive a bottle of Ezra Brooks Whiskey.
• • •
Fall Into Cash Scratch and Win
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Earn 10 points to participate. See kiosk for details.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Pick the Pros
Date: Football season
Information: No fee to participate in football contest, loyalty card required.
*Valid at all Boyd properties.
• • •
Six-pack Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to receive a six pack. Receive Bud or Bud Light on Sept. 21. Receive Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Sept. 28.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
• • •
ALIANTE CASINO
Mustangs and Moolah drawings
Date: Sept. 23 and 30
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Win a new Ford Mustang. Earn 10 points to participate in drawing.
• • •
Home Improvement giveaway
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to participate. Gifts include tools, hoses, solar lights and more.
• • •
Football squares
Date: Thursdays and Sundays
Information: Squares available to players at table games.
• • •
CANNERY*
Football Frenzy kiosk game
Date: Through Dec. 30
Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.
*Craig Road location
• • •
Fidget spinner giveaway
Date: Thursdays in September
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a fidget spinner with up to $500 in slot play or cash.
*Craig Road location
• • •
$2,700 Bonus Bet Cash Drawings
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Receive entries for select bets made at table games. Win up to $50 in play or $200.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
GOLD COAST
Double Your Royal
Date: Sundays-Thursdays in September
Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.
• • •
Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings
Date: Tuesdays in September
Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.
Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.
• • •
Sizzling Hot Saturday Slot Tournaments
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.
• • •
ORLEANS
Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament
Date: Wednesdays in September
Time: 8, 9, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a $3,000 prize package.
• • •
Ultimate X Video Poker Tournament
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 in play. Earn 100 points for one entry and an additional 400 points for a second entry.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in September
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays
Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
Buffet promotion
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Players who earn 150 points can receive 50 percent off a breakfast or lunch buffet. Earn 250 points for one breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 360 points for one dinner or brunch buffet. Earn one free buffet entry, including the prime rib and seafood dinner buffets on Fridays, for getting 650 points.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
$2,500 Video Poker Showdown
Date: Tuesdays in September
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 10 points for the first entry and 50 points for each additional entry. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
$1,000 Blackjack Tournaments
Date: Wednesdays in September
Time: 10 and 11 a.m.
Information: The entry fee for each tournament is $25. Winners will be determined by a combined total from two sessions of play.
• • •
Sam’s Town Slot Showdown
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points for the first entry; earn up to three entries. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
Deli promotion
Date: Saturdays in September
Information: Earn 650 points to receive a $10 comp at Sam’s Town’s Sports Deli.
• • •
SUNCOAST
100 Winners a Weekend Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September
Time: 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing slots or table games; receive 2x entries on Tuesdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Football squares
Date: Football season
Information: Poker players or players at table games can win up to $1,000 during football promotions.
• • •
ELDORADO
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Slide For Slot Dollars drawing
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: Hourly, 2:30-8:30 p.m.
Information: One player will be chosen at each drawing to win $300 in slot play.
• • •
Take It or Trade It
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Spin to Win
Date: Thursdays in September
Time: 2-9 p.m.
Information: One player will be chosen every 30 minutes. Win up to $250.
• • •
Take It or Trade It
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Baccarat hot seats
Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays in September
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays
Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.
• • •
$765,000 Keys to Riches Drawings
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Five players will be called to the stage at each drawing. Win up to $15,000.
• • •
Mayan Gold Kiosk Game
Date: September
Information: Win up to $5,000 in play.
• • •
Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.
• • •
M RESORT
Kickoff for Cash giveaway
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 6 and 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing for every 250 points earned. Receive 10x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $100,000.
• • •
Hot Seat table games
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through September
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Information: One player will receive $100 in promo chips plus $25 instant cash if playing any side bet. The promotion will run every 15 minutes; other players at the same table receive a $25 free bet.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
$250,000 KaChingo drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 30
Time: Hourly, 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Earn 100 base points for one drawing ticket. All participants win something.
• • •
$12,000 Winning is Beautiful slot tournament
Date: Sept. 21-23
Time: Registration begins at 8 a.m. each day
Information: Free entry for locals; $20 buy-in for others. Top prize is $1,000 in play.
• • •
Patron giveaway
Date: Through Sept. 28
Information: Earn 500 same-day base points to receive a bottle of Patrón. Maximum of five bottles per day.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks based on tier level. Receive an additional pick by earning 250 base slot points or $25 in table theoretical on Wednesdays-Saturdays.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in September
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, the gift is a drink cup. On Sept. 20, the gift is a three-piece dusting set. On Sept. 27, the gift is a T-shirt.
• • •
Gift card giveaway
Date: Fridays in September
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Accrue points to earn up to $110 in gift cards.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
$750,000 Gridiron Glory
Date: Ongoing
Information: Boarding Pass required; no fee to play.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Wheel of Fortune Slots Big Time Bonus
Date: September
Information: Available on slot games. Jackpots start at $10,000 and must hit by $20,000. Each property will post a progress board so guests can see which property will hit next. When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot, and everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass there wins slot play, up to $100.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in September
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
Cash & Free Slot Play Spin & Win
Date: Saturdays in September
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $600.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays and select Fridays in September
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 1,000 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 18, the gift is a ceramic serving tray. On Sept. 22, receive a mystery gift.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy