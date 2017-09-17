Casino promotions: Sept. 17-23

SOUTH POINT

$600,000 September Money Madness

Date: September

Information: The floor-wide Super Progressive Cash Bonus will begin at $10,000 and hit before it reaches $25,000. When it does, all active carded slot players will win $25 in play. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a Free Play Progressive Bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. All free play is valid for seven days.

• • •

Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway

Date: September

Information: South Point Poker Room will host a Pro Football Game of the Week Cash Giveaway during select games. During every Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game and a selected Sunday game at 1:15 p.m., players will be randomly selected every time there is a score for the chance to win prizes.

• • •

Pro Football Squares

Date: September

Information: Poker players can earn one football square for aces full, four-of-a-kind, straight flush or royal flush card hands. Players participating in the first No-Limit Hold’em and 2–4 poker games of the day will receive one square to play during a selected Sunday 1:25 p.m. game or a Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night 5:30 p.m. game. The selected squares at the end of the first, second and third quarters receive $50, and the square selected after the final score will receive $100.

• • •

PLAZA

Bagel and Coffee — Senior Sundays

Date: Sundays in September

Information: For players older than 50. Earn 100 slot points to receive a bagel and a cup of coffee.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2017 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn $25 for every 15,000 slot points earned. Receive 2x holiday points on Thursdays.

• • •

Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: For players on machines in the slot section located adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Player can participate up to 50 times.

• • •

SILVERTON

Crazy Cat Lady’s Cash Giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to participate in drawing. Receive 10x entries on Sundays. Top prize for the 7 p.m. drawing is $1,000; top prize for the 9 p.m. drawing is $2,500.

• • •

Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.

• • •

Power Hour Mondays

Date: Sept. 18 and 25

Time: 8-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Information: Receive 12x points during the power hours.

• • •

Sweet September Slot Tournament

Date: Sept. 23

Information: Registration begins at 5 p.m., Sept. 22. There is a $30 buy-in. Top prize is $7,500.

• • •

WESTGATE

$40,000 Gift-A-Palooza

Date: September

Information: Earn 150 slot points and receive a scratch card. Prizes include slot play, gifts and more.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base slot points. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

TUSCANY

Tuscany Treasures Cash Drawings

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn tickets through play. Top cash prize is a progressive amount that starts at $2,500.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On Sept. 17, the gift is a six-pack of Tecate. On Sept. 24, it is a lint wand.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Hot Seat drawings

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.

• • •

$150,000 Drive Away In Luxury Mercedes giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: Weekly drawings to qualify for grand prize are at 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for one entry; earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Grand prize drawings are at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30.

• • •

$50,000 Whole Lotta Loot Table Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $5,000.

• • •

Liquor giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to participate. On Sept. 18, receive a bottle of Sauza Tequila. On Sept. 25, receive a bottle of Ezra Brooks Whiskey.

• • •

Fall Into Cash Scratch and Win

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 10 points to participate. See kiosk for details.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Pick the Pros

Date: Football season

Information: No fee to participate in football contest, loyalty card required.

*Valid at all Boyd properties.

• • •

Six-pack Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to receive a six pack. Receive Bud or Bud Light on Sept. 21. Receive Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Sept. 28.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

ALIANTE CASINO

Mustangs and Moolah drawings

Date: Sept. 23 and 30

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Win a new Ford Mustang. Earn 10 points to participate in drawing.

• • •

Home Improvement giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to participate. Gifts include tools, hoses, solar lights and more.

• • •

Football squares

Date: Thursdays and Sundays

Information: Squares available to players at table games.

• • •

CANNERY*

Football Frenzy kiosk game

Date: Through Dec. 30

Information: Earn 50 same-day base points to play. Win up to $500.

*Craig Road location

• • •

Fidget spinner giveaway

Date: Thursdays in September

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to win a fidget spinner with up to $500 in slot play or cash.

*Craig Road location

• • •

$2,700 Bonus Bet Cash Drawings

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Receive entries for select bets made at table games. Win up to $50 in play or $200.

*Boulder Highway location

• • •

GOLD COAST

Double Your Royal

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in September

Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines for a chance to win up to $4,000 in play.

• • •

Lucky Tuesday Table Drawings

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

Information: Players at table games have a chance to win $500 in chips.

• • •

Sizzling Hot Saturday Slot Tournaments

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.

• • •

ORLEANS

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in September

Time: 8, 9, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win a $3,000 prize package.

• • •

Ultimate X Video Poker Tournament

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in play. Earn 100 points for one entry and an additional 400 points for a second entry.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice blackjack tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in September

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Information: Entry fee is $25. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SAM'S TOWN

Buffet promotion

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Players who earn 150 points can receive 50 percent off a breakfast or lunch buffet. Earn 250 points for one breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 360 points for one dinner or brunch buffet. Earn one free buffet entry, including the prime rib and seafood dinner buffets on Fridays, for getting 650 points.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

$2,500 Video Poker Showdown

Date: Tuesdays in September

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 10 points for the first entry and 50 points for each additional entry. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

$1,000 Blackjack Tournaments

Date: Wednesdays in September

Time: 10 and 11 a.m.

Information: The entry fee for each tournament is $25. Winners will be determined by a combined total from two sessions of play.

• • •

Sam’s Town Slot Showdown

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points for the first entry; earn up to three entries. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

Deli promotion

Date: Saturdays in September

Information: Earn 650 points to receive a $10 comp at Sam’s Town’s Sports Deli.

• • •

SUNCOAST

100 Winners a Weekend Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in September

Time: 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing slots or table games; receive 2x entries on Tuesdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Football squares

Date: Football season

Information: Poker players or players at table games can win up to $1,000 during football promotions.

• • •

ELDORADO

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

• • •

Slide For Slot Dollars drawing

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: Hourly, 2:30-8:30 p.m.

Information: One player will be chosen at each drawing to win $300 in slot play.

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

• • •

Spin to Win

Date: Thursdays in September

Time: 2-9 p.m.

Information: One player will be chosen every 30 minutes. Win up to $250.

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Baccarat hot seats

Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays in September

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays

Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.

• • •

$765,000 Keys to Riches Drawings

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Five players will be called to the stage at each drawing. Win up to $15,000.

• • •

Mayan Gold Kiosk Game

Date: September

Information: Win up to $5,000 in play.

• • •

Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.

• • •

M RESORT

Kickoff for Cash giveaway

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 6 and 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing for every 250 points earned. Receive 10x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $100,000.

• • •

Hot Seat table games

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through September

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Information: One player will receive $100 in promo chips plus $25 instant cash if playing any side bet. The promotion will run every 15 minutes; other players at the same table receive a $25 free bet.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

$250,000 KaChingo drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 30

Time: Hourly, 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Earn 100 base points for one drawing ticket. All participants win something.

• • •

$12,000 Winning is Beautiful slot tournament

Date: Sept. 21-23

Time: Registration begins at 8 a.m. each day

Information: Free entry for locals; $20 buy-in for others. Top prize is $1,000 in play.

• • •

Patron giveaway

Date: Through Sept. 28

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points to receive a bottle of Patrón. Maximum of five bottles per day.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks based on tier level. Receive an additional pick by earning 250 base slot points or $25 in table theoretical on Wednesdays-Saturdays.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in September

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 13, the gift is a drink cup. On Sept. 20, the gift is a three-piece dusting set. On Sept. 27, the gift is a T-shirt.

• • •

Gift card giveaway

Date: Fridays in September

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Accrue points to earn up to $110 in gift cards.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

$750,000 Gridiron Glory

Date: Ongoing

Information: Boarding Pass required; no fee to play.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

Wheel of Fortune Slots Big Time Bonus

Date: September

Information: Available on slot games. Jackpots start at $10,000 and must hit by $20,000. Each property will post a progress board so guests can see which property will hit next. When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot, and everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass there wins slot play, up to $100.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in September

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

Cash & Free Slot Play Spin & Win

Date: Saturdays in September

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points for one entry; win up to $600.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays and select Fridays in September

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 1,000 points to receive a gift. On Sept. 18, the gift is a ceramic serving tray. On Sept. 22, receive a mystery gift.